Luke Littler overcomes disrupted build-up to beat Cameron Menzies at Czech Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler overcame a testing build-up to get his Czech Open campaign off to a flying start with a confident 6-2 win over Cameron Menzies in Prague.

On Friday evening, Littler had taken to social media to hit out at “bad behaviour” from a fan who grabbed him when he was posing for pictures after a late-night arrival at his hotel.

The world champion, though, showed little signs of being put off his game when he headlined Saturday’s late session at the PVA Expo, soon building a 3-0 lead having broken Menzies’ throw in the second leg.

Littler’s pace dropped after Menzies had got on the board with a hold, but another clinical break in the eighth leg swiftly wrapped up victory as the 18-year-old looks to land back-to-back European Tour titles following his Flanders Darts Trophy success last week.

World number one Luke Humphries began his Czech Open title defence with a scrappy 6-4 win over Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode as both men struggled on doubles.

Three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen whitewashed Mike De Decker 6-0 to charge into Finals Day with a stunning 112.73 match average and a top finish of 154.

James Wade landed five maximums and hit 75 per cent on checkouts as he beat Nathan Aspinall 6-3.

Rob Cross, winner at Alexandra Palace in 2018, had opened the evening session with an impressive 6-1 win over Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski.

Welshman Gerwyn Price, another of the former world champions in action, coasted past Germany’s Niko Springer 6-2.

World number four Steven Bunting beat Kevin Doets 6-4 to also reach the last 16 and Saturday’s late match saw Josh Rock come through 6-2 against William O’Connor.

In the afternoon session, Dutchman Wessel Nijman had edged out ninth seed Damon Heta in a last-leg decider.

Two-time world champion Peter Wright was a 6-2 winner over Slovenia’s Benjamin Pratnemer, while Ryan Searle averaged 102.55 in his 6-4 defeat of Dave Chisnall.

There were also second-round wins for Jonny Clayton, Ross Smith, Jermaine Wattimena, Martin Schindler and Dutchman Gian van Veen, who will next face Littler.