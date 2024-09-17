Jump to content

Luke Littler lands another title with Players Championship victory in Wigan

The 17-year-old secured his ninth PDC title of 2024.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 17 September 2024 15:02
Luke Littler celebrated another title success (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Luke Littler celebrated another title success (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Teenage sensation Luke Littler celebrated his second title in the space of 48 hours by claiming the Players Championship 20 crown in Wigan.

The 17-year-old, who on Sunday won his maiden World Series of Darts Finals title in Amsterdam, defied a brilliant fightback from Stephen Bunting to triumph 8-7 in Tuesday’s final following a thrilling last-leg decider.

Glory for Littler secured his ninth PDC title of 2024, including three Players Championship successes.

“I’ve played really well, I came here with loads of confidence,” he told pdc.tv.

“It’s probably the first Pro Tour I’ve actually enjoyed playing, apart from the first one I won.”

Littler defeated Adam Gawlas, Jacques Labre, Andrew Gilding, Kevin Doets, world number one Luke Humphries and Dave Chisnall before racing into a 5-1 lead in his showdown with Bunting.

The reigning Masters champion hit back to level at 7-7 but Littler held his nerve to prevail.

“I had to switch on,” he added. “Towards the end I was getting a bit tired but I was just saying to myself, ‘one last push’.”

