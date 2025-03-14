Luke Littler can eclipse Phil Taylor but not game over for us yet – Gerwyn Price

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gerwyn Price says it is not yet “game over” for the rest of the darting world despite tipping Luke Littler to beat Phil Taylor’s record of 16 World Championship titles.

Price is turning out to be Littler’s kryptonite as the Welshman has beaten the teenage sensation six times in a row, dating back to April 2024.

The latest came in the final of the Premier League’s night six in Nottingham where Price proved Littler is beatable.

The 2021 world champion says the old guard can still have their day but that they are all living in Littler’s world.

“It’s not game over. I have just beaten him with a 94 average, it’s not game over,” Price stated.

“Nine times out of 10 you need to play well to beat him. If you don’t play well, then nine times out of 10 you don’t win.

“Honestly, he’s fantastic, I cannot praise him enough, he has done wonders for this sport.

“We all need to start winning now because in the next couple of years he will be unbeatable. Luke has taken it to another level.

“I think he will beat Phil Taylor’s record of 16, unless there is somebody who comes from the new generation who can stop him; I don’t think anybody in the PDC can.

“There are three or four players now who can beat him but if they go out of the tournament, he’s winning. Everybody falls apart against him and he is that good.

“Luke Humphries is good, we are all good on our day, but he’s so consistent. I think he will do it. Will he be here for another 20-25 years? If he wants it.”

Price, who turned 40 last week, appears to have a mental edge on Littler, with his stage presence and theatrics often unsettling him.

He is the only player on tour with a winning record over the 18-year-old and reckons he could be in his head.

“He’s human, so he does think a little bit and probably thinks a little bit too much about me, rather his own game,” Price added.

“He played well, I took my chances, maybe it’s in his head a little bit. It affects some people, he is a strong kid, he has a strong mind.

“I am sure over the next couple of weeks or months that will change. He’s too good not to beat me and beat everyone else.

“I am happy – he’s in my pocket for a little while but I am not sure how long.

“I think he just falls a little bit against me.”