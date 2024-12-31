Tournament favourite Luke Littler aware all eyes are on him at Ally Pally

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Luke Littler says “all eyes would still be on me” even if title rival Luke Humphries had not been knocked out of the World Championship.

Littler became an even heavier favourite to win the tournament after he did what the world number one could not do by reaching the quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace.

The 17-year-old had to dig deep to see off Ryan Joyce on Monday night and set up a New Year’s Day last-eight meeting with Nathan Aspinall.

Littler and Humphries were on course to meet in a blockbusting semi-final, but the latter succumbed to Peter Wright in a shock result.

“It possibly clears my path but it is still Nathan Aspinall in the way in the quarter-finals,” Littler said.

“There would have been expectation no matter what, even if Luke had got through.

“I got through and all eyes would still be on me, but Nathan stands in the way. It’s going to be the best man on the night that is the winner.

“I am expecting him to play very well, we have played each other many times, we know how each other can play, but it’s the quarter-finals of the World Championship so may the best man win on the day.”

Littler revealed he found out about Humphries’ demise at 2am having fallen asleep.

“I fell asleep in the whole of the evening session,” he added.

“I went to sleep from about 7pm until 2am and I checked my phone and saw the result and I was like, ‘really?!’. I missed the whole game.”

Michael van Gerwen has accused Wright of talking “nonsense” after the two-time world champion said Callan Rydz was the tournament favourite.

World number 43 Rydz has been a surprise package at Ally Pally but will face his toughest test yet when he takes on the Dutchman in the last eight.

Wright is well known for his outlandish claims, but Van Gerwen is not entertaining them.

“Every year at the Worlds he talks so much nonsense,” he said.

“Peter Wright, he is always allowed to talk crap, do you know what I mean? No one takes him seriously on the tour as well because he is not allowed an opinion at home.”

Elsewhere, Chris Dobey is aiming to reach a first semi-final as he takes on resurgent 2021 champion Gerwyn Price, while crowd favourite Stephen Bunting also has eyes on a maiden last-four spot when he takes on Wright.