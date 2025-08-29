Luke Littler’s Flanders Open build-up disrupted by emergency tooth removal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler says he does not know how he will perform at the Flanders Open this weekend after undergoing emergency dental treatment.

The 18-year-old had a tooth removed on Thursday at an emergency dentist in Manchester after being “in pain for hours and hours”.

Littler is normally doing the ‘taking out’ at the oche, but was left “in shock and shaken” after his trip to the dentist’s chair.

The world champion is flying to Belgium on Friday ahead of the European Tour event in Antwerp, where he will aim to win a third title.

Littler said on his Instagram story: “In pain for hours and hours, so had to get tooth out. Luckily they were able to do it and sort me out but hopefully it’s all good for Saturday.

“Everyone knows I love Belgium and hopefully I can play my best darts.

“I’ve never had this done and I don’t know how I’m going to be feeling but right now I am in shock and shaken as I didn’t know what to expect.”

Littler will play the winner of Dylan Slevin or Francois Schweyen on Saturday.

Gerwyn Price is also hoping to feature after he was hospitalised earlier in the week with an infected hand.

The 2020 world champion posted pictures of himself hooked up to a drip and struggling to get a bed in hospital, but looks set to play in Belgium.