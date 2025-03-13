Jump to content
Luke Littler beats Luke Humphries to move top of Premier League table

World champion Littler beat the world number one in the opening quarter-final of night six at Nottingham.

Jonathan Veal
Thursday 13 March 2025 15:55 EDT
Luke Littler saw off great rival Luke Humphries in the Premier League quarter-final in Nottingham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Luke Littler saw off great rival Luke Humphries in the Premier League quarter-final in Nottingham (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Luke Littler earned bragging rights against his rival Luke Humphries by replacing him at the top of the Premier League table.

Littler produced an impressive escape act, throwing a clutch 164 checkout to level at 4-4, minutes after Humphries had missed the chance to go 4-2 up.

It was another instance of the teenager being able to turn a match on its head at a single visit, with Humphries primed to pounce if Littler had missed.

Victory saw Littler move into the semi-finals, where he will face Rob Cross or Chris Dobey aiming to make it back-to-back nightly wins after he triumphed in Brighton last week.

The 18-year-old said he is playing the best darts of his fledgling career, having also won the Belgian Open at the weekend.

