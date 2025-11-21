Luke Littler ‘hungry’ for another title to go with world number one ranking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler began his reign as world number one with a comfortable opening-round victory at the Players Championship Finals.

The 18-year-old secured his official status as the best player in the world on his way to victory at the Grand Slam of Darts last week.

And his first outing at the top of the rankings saw him ease past Jeffrey de Graaf 6-1 in Friday’s opening round in Minehead.

Littler leapfrogged Luke Humphries to take top spot before going on to beat him in the final in Wolverhampton.

And Humphries’ woes continued as he crashed out in the opening round to Dutchman Gian van Veen.

Humphries beat Littler in last year’s final at Butlin’s but headed home to leave his rival with a clearer run at glory on Sunday.

Asked how it felt to be announced as the new world number one, Littler told ITV: “It felt absolutely amazing. It’s probably one of the best feelings I’ve had to be world champion and world number one at the same time.

“Hopefully there is more to come.

“It’s a title that I have not won yet. I came up short last year to Luke Humphries, so I’m hungry to tick this one off.”

He did it in style against the Swede, reeling off six successive legs, with a 104.4 average, four 190s and a 75 per cent success on the doubles.

Humphries was leading Van Veen 3-0 in the race to six, but a stunning 161 checkout from the Dutchman turned the tide and he won five of the next seven legs to claim a 6-5 victory.

Gerwyn Price, seeded number one because of his performances during the 34 Players Championship floor events throughout the year, eased through.

Dutchman Michael van Gerwen has not qualified for the finals.