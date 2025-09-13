Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Luke Littler comes from behind to beat Jonny Clayton

Littler will now face Ross Smith, who beat Dave Chisnall 6-4..

Ian Parker
Saturday 13 September 2025 17:29 EDT
Luke Littler came from behind to advance to the quarter-finals of the World Series of Darts finals (John Walton/PA)
Luke Littler came from behind to advance to the quarter-finals of the World Series of Darts finals (John Walton/PA)

Luke Littler had to come from behind to advance to the third round of the World Series of Darts finals with a 6-4 win over Jonny Clayton.

Clayton stormed into a 3-0 lead with some rapid scoring but Littler belatedly responded, taking the fourth leg with an 11-darter and then the fifth as he capitalised on three straight misses from Clayton on double six.

Littler was into his groove now as he made it five straight legs, taking the fifth on the back of back-to-back 180s, on his way to the win.

Littler will now face Ross Smith, who beat Dave Chisnall 6-4.

Michael van Gerwen hit back-to-back ton-plus finishes to edge out Rob Cross 6-5, setting up a quarter-final against world number one Luke Humphries, who beat Kevin Doets 6-4.

Gerwyn Price beat Raymond van Barneveld 6-4 to advance to a quarter-final against Chris Dobey, who cruised to a 6-1 win over a struggling Cameron Menzies.

Josh Rock routed Danny Noppert 6-0 in a match that lasted just nine minutes, and will now face Mike De Decker, a 6-4 winner over Damon Heta.

