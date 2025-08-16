Luke Littler overcomes ‘shaky start’ to win New Zealand Darts Masters title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler produced a brilliant display to beat Luke Humphries and claim the New Zealand Darts Masters title.

The 18-year-old followed up his victory in Australia last weekend by averaging more than 115 in an 8-4 final success over defending champion Humphries in Auckland.

“It felt very much the same as last week,” said the teenager on pdc.tv.

“I had a shaky start in my opening game but, once you come into finals night, you know you have to switch it on, and that’s what I did again tonight.

“I felt unbeatable up there. The crowd was brilliant and the venue was incredible – it felt like a Premier League night – and I’m very happy to lift another title.

“I’m playing very well at the moment, I’m enjoying my darts, and hopefully I can keep this winning streak going.”

Earlier, Littler had beaten Mike De Decker 6-2 and Gerwyn Price 7-2, while Humphries reached the final with a 6-2 success against Damon Heta before seeing off Chris Dobey 7-4.

Littler always looked in control against Humphries, opening up an early 3-0 lead before extending his cushion to 6-2.

Humphries reduced the deficit to two legs but Littler finished in style with successive 11-darters.

“I played pretty well today but when you run into a 115 average there’s not much you can do,” said Humphries.

“I think if I’d won that sixth leg it might have given me a glimmer of hope but the better player won for sure.

“When Luke’s on it, he’s untouchable. I held in there and I gave it my best but he was just too good in the end.”