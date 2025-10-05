Luke Littler hopes he can get used to the double start in the World Grand Prix

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler his hoping to turn his double fright into double delight as he targets World Grand Prix glory next week.

The 18-year-old world champion has had no problem hitting the doubles to win matches since he burst on to the scene, but he enjoys starting with them much less.

The World Grand Prix in Leicester, the latest televised major, requires players to hit the outer ring before scoring can get under way.

It can be a leveller and it is not a format Littler has excelled at, having gone out at the last-32 in each of first two appearances at the event.

“Obviously it’s the next big one,” Littler, who plays Dutchman Gian van Veen in the first round said. “I’ll be honest, I didn’t like it. I didn’t like the double start.

“I think it’s obviously one of the toughest tournaments to win, with the Worlds, the Matchplay, the Premier League. But the double start: if you don’t get off, then you’re in trouble.

“I can’t say I really practice the double start often but obviously leading up to it.

“I think I’ll have to, just get used to it. Every year we’ll see someone hit a treble 20 first out and then they forget.

“It’ll be tough but we’ve still got plenty of darts to play.”

Mike De Decker was a surprise winner last year, beating world number one Luke Humphries in the final.

The Belgian, who plays Peter Wright in the opening round, is hoping to make some fresh memories.

“I still get goosebumps thinking about last year,” said De Decker, the world number 20.

“Luke (Humphries) was the player to beat throughout the tournament, so to go and lift the title – it was an emotional rollercoaster.

“I’m feeling quite confident. I played pretty well on the ProTour this week, and I’m finally finding some consistency again.

“I know what Peter can do. He didn’t win two World Championship titles by luck, so I’m going in with the mindset that I have to play my A-game, like I do in every tournament.”