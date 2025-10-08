Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Luke Littler goes solo after splitting from long-time management team

The 18-year-old parted company with ZXF Sports on the eve of the World Grand Prix.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 08 October 2025 04:55 EDT
Luke Littler will represent himself (John Walton/PA)
Luke Littler will represent himself (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Luke Littler has revealed he is going it alone after splitting from his management agency.

The 18-year-old announced the shock news on the eve of the World Grand Prix that he had parted company with Martin Foulds’ ZXF Sports, which had represented him for five years.

Writing on social media, Littler said it was the right time “to take the next step with new representation”, but it appears he is not looking for another agent.

Speaking to dartsnews.com, he said: “New what? I’m on my own. It’s just myself – I think it’s better that way. I’ve got my family to support me. Martin’s done his job, but I think it was the right time to move on. Booking flights, hotels, all that – it’s going well.”

The change has not affected Littler’s form, with the world champion beating Gian van Veen 2-0 on Tuesday despite the Dutchman averaging 106.47.

Littler will face reigning champion Mike De Decker in the second round in Leicester on Thursday.

