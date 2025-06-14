World Cup misery for England as Littler and Humphries are knocked out in Germany

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries suffered World Cup misery as England’s hopes of retaining the World Cup were torn apart by Germany.

The world’s top two players slipped to an 8-4 second round defeat at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt, where Martin Schindler and Ricardo Pietreczko made the most of the backing of a partisan home crowd to seal a comprehensive victory.

Littler and Humphries, who both received MBEs in the King’s Birthday Honours, were made to pay for missed doubles with the 18-year-old in particular turning in an off-colour display in a country where he has endured previous disappointments.

A delighted Schindler, who had insisted in advance that the English duo were “beatable”, told Sky Sports: “I was right because we believed in ourselves.

“We have been putting in a solid performance, and obviously the double 16s from Ricardo just went in, so we are very happy to go through.

“Today was one step and tomorrow is the other. That’s it.”

Booed by the home crowd, Littler started nervously and the Germans took the first two legs, but his 123 check-out got England on the board before a 64 finish levelled it up at 2-2.

However, the the teenager missed three darts at a double in the fifth leg to allow Pietreczko to win it with a 106 out-shot and another in the sixth as the Germans restored their advantage, and after Humphries had hit 25 rather than bull going for 122, they went in at the break 5-2 ahead.

Pietreczko took out 101 after the resumption before Germany went 7-2 up and although Littler and Humphries took the next two, they eventually succumbed as a return of just four doubles from the 11 chances they created ultimately proved costly.

Germany’s reward is a quarter-final tie against Australia, who routed Argentina 8-1 with Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock proving too strong for Jesus Salate and Victor Guillin despite missing 21 of their 29 attempts at doubles.

Twice-winners Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton secured Wales’ passage with a resounding 8-2 win over the Philippines.

The Welsh pair, who claimed the crown in 2020 and 2023, powered their way through to a last eight clash with Hong Kong with the minimum of fuss despite the first three legs going against the darts.

However, Scotland’s Peter Wright and Gary Anderson found themselves on the wrong end of a demolition job as they went down 8-0 to the Netherlands in just 15 minutes.

Danny Noppert and world youth champion Gian Van Veen, who took out 130 to claim the fourth leg on Scotland’s throw, were in inspired form, averaging 100.2 and converting eight of the 12 darts they had at doubles to breeze through to a meeting with the Czech Republic.

William O’Connor and Keane Barry eased the Republic of Ireland to a showdown with neighbours Northern Ireland after an 8-3 victory over Switzerland in which they were always in control.

Northern Ireland were comfortable winners over South Africa as Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney eased them to an 8-2 success.

Elsewhere, there were wins for the Czechs over Malaysia and Hong Kong against Sweden.