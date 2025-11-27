Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Luke Littler says hospital visit provides extra motivation to defend world title

Jonathan Veal
Thursday 27 November 2025 11:28 EST
Luke Littler surprised patients at Warrington Hospital (Soapbox handout/PA)
Luke Littler says a visit to a local hospital has given him extra motivation to defend his World Championship title.

The 18-year-old is aiming to become the first man since Gary Anderson in 2016 to win back-to-back crowns at Alexandra Palace.

And he received extra inspiration when he visited patients at his hometown Warrington Hospital on Wednesday.

Littler, who has recently become the world number one, visited the children’s and adult’s wards where he threw some darts with the patients.

And the visit made a lasting impression.

Littler said: “Warrington is my home, and the support from people here means everything.

“If I can bring a tiny bit of happiness to families and patients going through tough times, then it makes it all worthwhile.

“This visit and seeing people in this situation has definitely given me motivation and inspiration to defend my World Championship title.”

