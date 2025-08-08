Luke Littler survives scare in Australian Darts Masters to reach quarter-finals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler survived a scare in the Australian Darts Masters as he won a final-leg decider to progress through to the quarter-finals.

The world champion was looking like he would exit a World Series event at the first hurdle for the first time as he laboured against world number 94 Haupai Puha.

The New Zealander was the better player and had the darts at 5-5, but had to watch Littler showcase his champion’s instinct and claim the deciding leg for a 6-5 victory.

Littler admitted he did not go into the game with the best preparation.

“It wasn’t the best from myself, but that’s what happens in the first game,” he told ITV X.

“It’s not always the prettiest, but I am happy to get over the line.

“I had to grind it out, I’ll be honest, not much practice has been put in, people don’t see behind the scenes, body clock, not sleeping, it has an effect.”

Littler will play Damon Heta in the last eight, while world number one Luke Humphries will take on Mike De Decker.

Humphries also had a slow start in his match against New Zealander Jonny Tata, losing the first two legs, but came back to win 6-3.

Defending champion Gerwyn Price, who beat Littler in last year’s final, got off to a winning start, beating Joe Comito 6-3 while top seed Stephen Bunting saw off Brody Klinge.

Heta won 6-0, while there were also wins for Josh Rock, De Decker and Chris Dobey.