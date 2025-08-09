Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Luke Littler beats Mike De Decker to win Australian Darts Masters

The teenager, beaten in last year’s final, went one better with an 8-4 win.

Carl Markham
Saturday 09 August 2025 09:15 EDT
World champion Luke Littler has won the Australian Darts Masters (John Walton/PA)
World champion Luke Littler has won the Australian Darts Masters (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

World champion Luke Littler added the Australian Darts Masters to his growing list of titles with a 8-4 victory over Mike De Decker in the final.

A year after finishing runner-up following an 8-1 humbling by Gerwyn Price, the reigning World Matchplay and Premier League champion had too much for the Belgian debutant.

Even when the 18-year-old incredibly missed six attempts at double-16 with the score at 6-3 it made little difference to the overall outcome.

“It feels very good. It’s another one I can tick off,” Littler told ITV X after winning a World Series event for the first time in six attempts this year.

“I played very well tonight; I didn’t play so well last night but tonight is when it really matters.

“It’s not gone to plan this year in the World Series but there are plenty of opportunities to win and I’ve finally picked one up tonight.”

Littler swept aside home favourite Damon Heta 6-3 in the last eight and top seed Stephen Bunting 7-4 in the semis.

“He needs to retire because it’s not fun any more,” De Decker joked after the defeat.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in