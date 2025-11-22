Luke Littler on target to end his wait for a first Players Championship title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World number one Luke Littler recovered from a slow start to beat Ricardo Pietreczko 10-6 and book his spot in the last eight of the Players Championship Finals in Minehead.

Littler – who overtook rival Luke Humphries at the top of the rankings on the way to victory in last week’s Grand Slam of Darts – had seen off Ross Smith 6-3 during the afternoon session with another impressive match average of 102.

The 18-year-old continued to build his momentum against Germany’s Pietreczko – who had earlier edged out Gary Anderson in a last-leg decider – as he came from 3-1 behind to take control at 8-5 ahead with a brilliant 121 finish after hitting two bullseyes.

Having dug in to make the last eight, world champion Littler, who again returned a 102 average despite a slow start, has his sights firmly on yet another title – and one which he has yet to win.

“Obviously I am never happy when I am losing, at 3-2 down I then got it back to 5-all and I just had to kick on there,” Littler said on ITV4.

“I knew there were no more breaks, we were on (stage) until the end and I managed to get the job done. I was not the best on my doubles tonight, but I can sharpen up on them again tomorrow afternoon.”

Littler added: “This is one (title) I have not won, everyone does know that. I am definitely chasing for it tomorrow.”

Gerwyn Price – the top seed because of his performances during the 34 Players Championship floor events across the the year – beat Martin Schindler 10-6 to also progress through to Sunday, when the tournament will be played through to a conclusion.

Nathan Aspinall held off Dutchman Danny Noppert 10-8, with both players hitting six 180s.

Away from Butlin’s main stage, Daryl Gurney – who beat Stephen Bunting during the afternoon – got past Adam Lipscombe in a last-leg decider which sees him through to a quarter-final against Price.

James Wade followed up his earlier win over former world champion Peter Wright with a 10-6 victory over Andrew Gilding.

Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena battled past Ryan Searle 10-8 to secure his place in the quarter-finals of the tournament for the first time.

In Saturday’s late matches, Chris Dobey beat James Hurrell 10-5 to set up a quarter-final against Littler, while Northern Ireland’s Josh Rock eventually closed out a 10-8 win over Krzysztof Ratajski, who had trailed 8-2.