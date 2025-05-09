Luke Humphries insists fans want to see best players go head to head regularly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Humphries insists his rivalry with Luke Littler at the top of the sport is not becoming “boring”.

World number one Humphries got the better of world champion Littler on night 14 of the Premier League, winning in his adopted hometown of Leeds.

It was the pair’s sixth meeting in 14 weeks of the weekly tournament, with three wins apiece, as they stand clear of the rest of the field.

But Humphries insists the best two players slugging it out regularly should be a selling point.

“I think it all depends on what you want to see,” he said. “Do you want to see the best players in the world playing against each other? Or do you not want to? You want to wait six months for it?

“That’s the argument. I think a lot of people say how it gets boring, but I tell you what, I love watching the two best sportsmen in the world going against each other, to be honest, in other sports.

“You watch boxing and you see (Chris) Eubank and (Connor) Benn, what a fight that was, you know?

“Would I want to see that 20 times? Yeah, I would, because it was a great fight.

“I won’t want to go and watch them fight against other people that weren’t as good, because it wouldn’t be as fun.

“Of course, I understand that when you’re playing each other a lot it does get tedious.

“But for me as a sport fan, I just personally love seeing the best go against each other.

“I think fans should enjoy it, to be honest, it’s two of the best players in the world playing against each other.”