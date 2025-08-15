Luke Humphries says form is ‘depressing’ after struggling to win in New Zealand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World number one Luke Humphries has described his form as “depressing” after making hard work of his opening round win at the New Zealand Darts Masters.

Humphries beat Haupai Puha 6-4 but was not happy with his display in the World Series event in Auckland.

The 30-year-old has been “out of sorts” since winning the Premier League at the end of May, crashing out of the World Cup and the World Matchplay at the first hurdle.

He averaged 89.47 against the world number 94 but was able to get through.

“I think the last two months it has been hard work,” Humphries admitted on ITV X.

“I am out of sorts, out of form, and struggling to find something. Since the Premier League final I have not been in the form I would have liked.

“It is depressing because I feel like something is there but it’s not coming out.

“It’s really tough to not perform at the level you can. I am finding myself not playing very well at the moment but I can bounce back.

“I don’t think I have had one good game of darts in two months. Everyone knows that and everyone can see that.

“That doesn’t stop me coming back tomorrow and being the world number one that everyone knows.”

World number two Luke Littler is having no such problems as he made it 10 wins on the bounce.

Littler, who won the Australian Masters last week, did not need to be at his absolute best to beat Mark Cleaver 6-4.

He sets up a quarter-final tie with Mike De Decker, who beat Gordon Mathers 6-1, as he has eyes on a Down Under double.

There were also wins for Stephen Bunting, Gerwyn Price and Josh Rock.