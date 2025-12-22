I love him to bits – Luke Humphries ends history maker Paul Lim’s Ally Pally run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Humphries admitted he had mixed feelings about his emphatic 3-0 win over Paul Lim in the third round of the PDC World Championship.

The world number three was in ruthless form as he won the first eight legs of the match before Lim, at 71 the oldest player in the draw, found tops to avoid a complete shut-out.

Humphries, the 2024 world champion, said he had great respect for Lim, who was roared on by the capacity crowd throughout as he looked to build on his history-making first-round win over Sweden’s Jeffrey de Graaf at Alexandra Palace.

Humphries told Sky Sports: “The third set wasn’t great, but I didn’t want to destroy him 9-0. I’m glad he got a leg in the end.

“I knew the crowd were going to be on his side. For me it was a game I had to win and that was the most important thing. He’s just a legend and I love him to bits.”

Humphries will return after Christmas to take on former world semi-finalist Gabriel Clemens, who shrugged off disappointing form in 2025 to upset Wessel Nijman, the number 31 seed, 3-0.

Ricky Evans held his nerve to claim a dramatic 3-2 win over four-time world semi-finalist James Wade.

Evans missed seven match darts before winning the final set 6-4, after Wade – who becomes the highest seed to depart this year’s tournament – missed his own match dart at double five when 4-3 ahead in the final set.

The colourful Evans is known for his festive shirts and walking out to ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’ by Shakin’ Stevens, and he took to the stage this time holding a Santa-dressed dancing toy.

The fast-throwing 35-year-old from Kettering said: “The problem is now I’m (playing) after Christmas.

“I’m going to have to walk on to something not Christmas, aren’t I? I’m going to have ‘Like A Prayer’…Madonna. Who cares? I’m still going.”

Gian van Veen underlined his status as a genuine title contender as he summoned a 108 average – the highest of the tournament so far – in wrapping up a 3-1 win over Scotland’s Alan Soutar.

The fast-rising 23-year-old, who nailed a 170 finish to win the third set, was joined in the last 32 by Nathan Aspinall, who was equally impressive in completing a 3-0 win over Leonard Gates.

Kenyan hero David Munyua’s historic run was ended by a 3-0 defeat to Kevin Doets.

Munyua’s first-round victory over world number 18 Mike de Decker had delighted African darts fans and earned a congratulatory message from Kenya’s president William Ruto.

But despite throwing five 180s, Doets’ power scoring and consistency meant there would be no upset this time.

Latvian number one Madars Razma beat Scotland’s Darren Beveridge 3-1, while 20-year-old qualifier Charlie Manby continued his dream run into round three by brushing aside American Adam Sevada 3-0.