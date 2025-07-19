Luke Humphries stunned by Gian van Veen in World Matchplay opener

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World number one Luke Humphries’ hopes of defending his World Matchplay crown were ended on the opening night as he crashed out to Gian van Veen.

Humphries was hoping to become just the fourth man to defend his title in Blackpool after he won for the first time in 2024.

But he was not at his best at the Winter Gardens and was downed 10-8 by the Dutchman van Veen, who celebrated the best win of his career.

Humphries’ exit will make Luke Littler the overwhelming favourite for the event, with the teenager kicking off his campaign against Ryan Searle on Sunday.

Despite not being at his best, Humphries still had chances to beat Van Veen but could only convert 28 per cent of his double attempts.

Van Veen made his move to break at 7-7 and then eventually got over the finishing line on his fourth match dart.

“This feels like the biggest win of my career, to be here at the iconic Winter Gardens,” he said.“Finally I got that winning double and this is the biggest win of my career.

“I guess this makes me the number one seed! I am just going to enjoy this one tonight.

“It means the world, I felt really relaxed on the stage, to beat the reigning champion and world number one, it’s an amazing feeling.

“Luke is a true champion, a great guy and the true world number one. To beat the world number one is amazing but it is just one game. I take it game by game.”

James Wade celebrated 20 successive years at the World Matchplay by coasting to a 10-3 win over Joe Cullen.

Wade threw his best-ever average at the Winter Gardens of 104.44, hitting 10 out of 15 doubles.

He hit out at anyone who believes he cannot win the title next week, referencing an old spat with Sky Sports pundit Wayne Mardle who once questioned him.

“I can do it again, 100 per cent. I’m good enough to win this tournament. I mean, I think if anyone believes any different, I think they’re a little bit Wayne Mardle-d.

“But I respect Wayne as well. I mean, Wayne’s a wonderful person. He’s got great knowledge of the game. I think he writes quite a few other players off.

“But I can win this tournament. Of course, again, it’s no secret.”

Danny Noppert beat Cameron Menzies 10-2, setting up a second-round meeting with Van Veen.