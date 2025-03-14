Olympic athletes call on incoming IOC president to prioritise climate change

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 400 Olympic athletes have urged the next president of the International Olympic Committee to prioritise tackling climate change, describing it as a “current and growing harm to the sports we love”.

The call, which has the backing of Team GB stars past and present including Hannah Mills, Ben Ainslie, Bryony Page and Georgia Taylor-Brown, follows the devastating wildfires in Olympic 2028 host city Los Angeles earlier this year.

It comes with less than a week to go until IOC members elect the organisation’s next president, with World Athletics president Sebastian Coe one of seven candidates to succeed Thomas Bach in the Olympic Movement’s most senior role.

The letter, signed by athletes from 89 different countries and including 65 Olympic champions, states: “To the incoming President, we ask that over the coming years and the course of your presidency one issue be above all others: the care of our planet.

“Rising temperatures and extreme weather are already disrupting competition schedules, putting iconic venues at risk and affecting the health of athletes and fans.

“This year’s devastating wildfires in Los Angeles —host city of the 2028 Olympic Games—are a stark reminder of why bold action is needed.

“Extreme heat is raising real concerns about whether Summer Games can be held safely in future years, and Winter Games are becoming harder to organise with reliable snow and ice conditions diminishing annually.

“This is no longer a distant threat, but a current and growing harm to the sports we love and to the countries that make up our Olympic family.”

The athletes urged the new president to strengthen commitments to cut carbon emissions, champion sustainable practices in host cities, set a standard regarding high polluting sponsorships, and use the IOC’s platform to advocate for broader environmental action.

Mills said: “I’m not sure we’ve ever seen so many athletes from around the world speak with one voice. The terrible LA wildfires couldn’t have been clearer: the time is now to set a course for a safe, bright future.

“As a sailor and a mum, this hits close to home. The Olympics has held and fulfilled the dreams of so many over its history. But I can’t have any bigger dream than a future in which my children can thrive.”