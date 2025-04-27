Defeat to Chris Eubank Jr ‘hard to swallow’ for Conor Benn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor Benn admitted “defeat is hard to swallow” and that he is seeking “revenge” after he was handed a unanimous decision defeat in his grudge match with Chris Eubank Jr at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Benn was handed the first defeat of his professional career with all three judges scoring a 116-112 decision in favour of Eubank Jr.

The pair, whose fathers fought twice in the 1990s, put on a spectacle in north London in what will be a fight of the year contender.

“It’s a hard one to swallow,” a teary-eyed Benn told a press conference.

“I didn’t come into the fight thinking it would be that close, I didn’t come into it to lose, I came in to win and I was not good enough and I need to do better.”

He continued: “I want the revenge, I want my revenge.

“I think inactivity played a big part, I think it took me back. I had Eubank hurt multiple times but I couldn’t get the finish and I’ll make sure for next time that the finish is there.”

Despite branding his son a “disgrace” for his February egg slap on Benn, Chris Eubank Sr was in his son’s corner as they settled a public falling out.

Victory for the 35-year-old means the Eubank name remains on top of the Benn’s after his father’s victory and draw against Nigel Benn in the 1990s.

“A lot, it was special,” Eubank Jr said about his father’s appearance being a boost. “He needed to be here, all of this is because of what he did and we did it again.

“I’m happy to have this man with me. I’ve upheld the family name like we said we were going to and so its onwards and upwards.

“The fact that our fathers did what they did all those years ago, it brings out another soul and spirit and that’s what we both showed tonight.”

Eubank Jr did not attend his post-fight press conference after being sent to hospital for checks.

“Everything surprised me, I didn’t know he had what he had in him,” Eubank jr added on Benn.

“I thought I’d break him early, I underestimated him, I didn’t train for a fight like that, he’s never shown that, then again he’s never had to show it, he had to show it tonight and so did I.”