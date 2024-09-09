The sporting weekend in pictures

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Great Britain’s Paralympics team ended with a total of 124 medals in Paris, of which 49 were gold, while interim England boss Lee Carsley guided his new-look side to a Nations League win over the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

At the US Open, Aryna Sabalenka silenced the home crowd as she beat American Jessica Pegula to lift the women’s trophy in New York before world number one Jannik Sinner followed up his gruelling semi-final win over Britain’s Jack Draper to defeat home favourite Taylor Fritz in the men’s final.

Closer to home, the Tour of Britain finished in Suffolk, while England’s hopes against Sri Lanka in the third Test faded with the bad light at the Oval.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from the weekend’s bumper sporting action.