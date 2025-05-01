LeBron James undecided on future after NBA play-off loss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

LeBron James has said he will take time to consider his future after Los Angeles Lakers lost to Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA play-offs.

The 40-year-old had been targeting a fifth career NBA title but those hopes were ended in a 103-96 loss, in which the competition’s all-time top scorer recorded 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists, with the Timberwolves advancing courtesy of a 4-1 series win.

James has spent 22 seasons in the NBA, a record he shares with Vince Carter, and is 49 regular-season games short of the record of 1,611 held by Robert Parish. He signed a two-year contract with the Lakers in 2024.

Asked how much longer he might continue to play, James said: “I don’t have the answer to that.

“Something I’ll sit down with my wife and my support group and just talk through it, and see what happens. Just have conversations with myself on how long I want to continue to play. I don’t know the answer to that right now, to be honest.

“It’s up to me if I’m going to continue to play, or how long I’m going to continue to play, so it has nothing to do with anybody else.”