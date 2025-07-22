Tuesday’s briefing: Carter unstoppable as Lionesses target a place in final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jess Carter is set to play for England in their European Championship semi-final against Italy despite being the target of online racist abuse during the tournament.

England coach Sarina Wiegman is expecting to be able to pick from a full-strength squad, with Leah Williamson shrugging off an injury she sustained in the quarter-final penalty shoot-out defeat of Sweden.

Manchester United and Liverpool have been splashing the cash ahead of the new Premier League season, while Rangers are also looking to make a statement in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League.

England at full strength for Italy showdown

Sarina Wiegman has suggested captain Leah Williamson will be fit for England’s Euro 2025 semi-final against Italy and said Jess Carter is “ready to perform” after the defender revealed she had been the target of racist abuse.

There were concerns about centre-back Williamson’s fitness after she rolled her ankle in extra time of Thursday’s dramatic last-eight shoot-out victory over Sweden, but the Arsenal defender – alongside every other member of the squad – trained with the team on Monday morning.

Carter, in a statement shared to her accounts on several platforms on Sunday, said she would be “taking a step back” from social media, while Football Association CEO Mark Bullingham confirmed his organisation has involved UK police.

Asked if she expected to have a full complement available for the semi in Geneva, England boss Wiegman said: “That’s what it looks like, yeah.”

Meanwhile FIFA chief Gianni Infantino says he is “deeply saddened” by racist abuse directed at Carter and promised FIFA will share data with the relevant authorities to identify the culprits.

FIFA president Infantino wrote on Instagram: “I am deeply saddened to see the online abuse directed at England’s Jess Carter during the ongoing Women’s EURO tournament. There is no place for racism in football or in society.”

Mbeumo finally completes United move

Manchester United have completed the long-awaited signing of Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo for a fee rising to £71million.

Nearly seven weeks after seeing their first offer rebuffed, the Red Devils finally have their man and the 25-year-old has signed a deal until 2030 with the option of a further year.

Mbeumo leaves Brentford for an initial £65m fee that PA understands could rise by a further £6m should certain add-on clauses related to team and player be achieved.

“As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams; the team whose shirt I wore growing up,” the Cameroon international said.

Ekitike heading to Liverpool

Liverpool have struck a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt worth up to £79million for striker Hugo Ekitike, the PA news agency understands.

The talented 23-year-old scored 22 goals in all competitions for the Bundesliga club after last summer making his loan move from Paris St Germain permanent.

Newcastle and Manchester United have been among the interested parties but Premier League champions Liverpool look set to sign Ekitike.

The PA news agency understands the Reds have agreed to pay a guaranteed £69m to sign the France Under-21 international, with a further £10m possible in add-ons.

The player has been given permission to travel to Merseyside to complete the deal.

Ekitike is set to arrive on Tuesday for his medical and to complete what is expected to be a deal until 2031.

Martin believes Rangers are ready to shine

Russell Martin believes Rangers will “take some stopping” if they can harness an energy and connection between players, supporters and everyone else associated with the club.

The Ibrox head coach is determined to ensure that process takes shape in his first match in charge against Panathinaikos on Tuesday.

Rangers take on the Greek side in the first leg of the Champions League second qualifying round at Ibrox and Martin hopes fans can quickly see the dominant, intense, aggressive team that forms his vision for his reign.

The former MK Dons, Swansea and Southampton manager said: “Every day I wake up and I’m honoured to be in this position. I feel extremely grateful for it. I’m excited by it and I will give it absolutely everything I’ve got. We all will.”

What’s on today

The big night has finally arrived for England women who face Italy in the European Championship semi-final in Geneva.

Rangers take on Panathinaikos in Champions League qualifying while there is a full programme of Premier Sports Cup games, including Dundee’s trip to non-league Bonnyrigg Rose.