Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean become dame and knight in New Year Honours

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have been awarded a damehood and a knighthood in the New Year Honours.

Dame Jayne, 68, and Sir Christopher, 67, are recognised for services to ice skating and to voluntary service, almost 42 years after dancing to Olympic gold in Sarajevo in 1984.

England women’s football head coach Sarina Wiegman has been awarded an honorary damehood after leading the Lionesses to a successful defence of their European Championship title and several of her team have also been honoured.

Elsewhere, there is recognition for members of England’s winning team in the Women’s Rugby Union World Cup.

Torvill and Dean’s respective honours provide a fitting end to a year in which they completed their final tour before retirement.

“It seems perfect really, the timing of it,” Dame Jayne told the Press Association news agency.

“We did our final tour this year and that was a big thing for us. We had such a great time, we were so happy with the tour and the fact we got through it.”

Sir Christopher confirmed there will be no second thoughts about returning to the ice as Dame Jayne and Sir Christopher respectively, adding: “Happy now – retired, that’s it.

“The body’s had over 50 years of skating and to be able to do this final tour under our own terms is exactly what we would have wanted – and 50 years (of touring) is a great number.”

In addition to Wiegman’s honorary damehood, England football captain Leah Williamson becomes a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) while four team-mates who were part of the Lionesses’ title-winning squad for a second time – Alex Greenwood, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone and Keira Walsh – are made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBEs).

Wiegman said: “I would like to express my sincere gratitude for this honour. When I first arrived in England, I could never have imagined the respect and warmth I’ve experienced from the English people. I deeply thank the fans for their support.

“This title is a reflection of my exceptional team of players and staff. My congratulations go to Alex, Ella, Georgia, Keira, Leah and also Dr Ritan Mehta who have all been celebrated for their brilliant contributions.

“Our team values mean that when there is recognition for one, then there is recognition for all. I want to pay tribute to every member of our EURO squad. They should all be celebrated for everything they brought to the pitch and for the positive role they play in society. I’m proud to work alongside such a dedicated group of people.

“It’s been a special year and as we look ahead to our next objective, qualifying for the 2027 World Cup, we hope we can continue to make the country proud.”

Welsh rugby great Jonathan Davies has been upgraded to a CBE for his services to people with cancer, and to broadcasting.

Davies, who is president of the Velindre Cancer Care Trust in Cardiff, had previously been recognised for his charity work with an OBE in 2015.

England rugby union captain Zoe Stratford, her team-mate Marlie Packer and head coach John Mitchell have been made Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBEs).

Three more of Stratford and Packer’s Red Roses team-mates are also recognised. Megan Jones, Sadia Kabeya and Ellie Kildunne have been made Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBEs).

“Being named on the King’s New Year Honours, alongside some of my amazing team-mates, is a special privilege,” said Stratford, who lifted the World Cup in September after victory over Canada in the final.

“The recognition isn’t mine alone. This year I have felt nothing but love and support from so many people and I am extremely grateful.

“As Red Roses, our aim is always to inspire. We hope we will continue to do so in 2026 and make people all over the country incredibly proud.”

Mitchell said: “I am incredibly honoured to receive this recognition but I want to be clear that it reflects the work of the Red Roses World Cup-winning squad and the outstanding staff around them.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy hailed the achievements of the women’s football and rugby teams and said: “To have two England teams – in two of our most loved sports – win major tournaments in the space of a few months was just extraordinary. You’ve united the country, inspired girls and boys everywhere to get into sport and well and truly changed the game.”

Former world marathon champion and broadcaster Paula Radcliffe, who is based in Monaco, is made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to sport.

Broadcasters Gabby Logan and Clive Tyldesley are both made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBEs) for services to broadcasting and charity, while Isa Guha, the broadcaster and former England cricketer, is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to inclusivity and cricket.

Rhys McClenaghan, the two-time world champion who won Ireland’s first Olympic gymnastics medal with pommel gold in Paris in 2024, is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), as is Great Britain’s Paris 2024 sport climbing Olympic champion Toby Roberts.

Pioneer footballer Kerry Davis, who became England’s first black woman international in 1982 and went on to win 90 caps in a 16-year international career, is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Among the sporting officials recognised are former Tottenham executive chairman Daniel Levy and ex-Celtic chief executive Fergus McCann, both of whom are made Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBEs).