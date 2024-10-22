Lamar Jackson leads Baltimore Ravens to fifth straight victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Lamar Jackson threw for five touchdowns as the Baltimore Ravens made it five straight wins with a 41-31 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jackson completed 17 of his 22 pass attempts for 281 yards as the Ravens overcame an early 10-0 deficit to move to 5-2.

Opposite number Baker Mayfield threw for three touchdowns, including the early score to Mike Evans which helped the hosts to a first-quarter advantage.

But Jackson found Mark Andrews and Justice Hill in the second quarter, connecting with Rashod Bateman from 49 yards, Andrews again and Derrick Henry as the Ravens took control after half-time.

Two touchdowns in the last four minutes – the second after recovering an onside kick – were mere consolations for the Buccaneers.

The Arizona Cardinals had a closer win over the Loa Angeles Chargers, Chad Ryland’s 32-yard field goal as time ran out clinching a 17-15 success.

Kyler Murray found Greg Dortch for a first quarter touchdown and ran for a score of his own from 44 yards, five Cameron Dicker field goals giving the Chargers the edge until Ryland’s last-ditch effort.