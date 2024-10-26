LA Dodgers beat New York Yankees with walk-off grand slam in World Series opener

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Freddie Freeman hit a grand slam in the first extra inning to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 6-3 win over the New York Yankees in the opening game of the World Series.

Down to their final out and trailing 3-2, Freeman defied a sprained ankle to hit the first walk-off grand slam home run in World Series history.

Anthony Volpe had put the Yankees ahead in the 10th inning, with his hit scoring Bahamas-born British international Jazz Chisholm Jr.

But they intentionally walked Mookie Betts to load the bases with two out and Freeman made them pay as he put the first pitch he saw from Nestor Cortes into the stands.

A Kike Hernandez triple had put the Dodgers 1-0 ahead in the fifth innings before Giancarlo Stanton replied with a two-run home run in the sixth.

Betts tied the score in the eighth with a sacrifice fly which drove in Shohei Ohtani.

Game two is at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night before the best-of-seven series moves to New York.