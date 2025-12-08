Kevin Sinfield finishes latest challenge, raising £1.15m for MND charities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kevin Sinfield completed his latest fundraising challenge on Sunday having brought in a further £1.15million for motor neurone disease charities.

The former Leeds Rhinos and England rugby league captain arrived at AMT Headingley Stadium in the afternoon having run from York on the final leg of his 7 in 7: Together venture.

Sinfield, who also joined up with a ‘Santa Dash’ in Leeds on Sunday, has run seven ultramarathons of at least 28 miles – around 185 miles in total – over the past seven days across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

It was Sinfield’s sixth endurance challenge, having been inspired by his former Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow, who died in 2024 having lived with MND for four and a half years.

Sinfield addressed the crowd after arriving at Headingley, his home ground throughout his glittering rugby league career which included seven Super League titles.

He said: “To the MND community and the people we’ve met en route, all through the last week, all through the past five years, to everybody we’ve met – you’re an absolutely beautiful community. We’ve got to keep fighting for the MND community.”

Sinfield, 45, had initially set a fundraising target of £777,777 – in tribute to Burrow’s former shirt number seven – for the challenge but exceeded that.

The latest figure means he has now raised more than £11million for MND charities.