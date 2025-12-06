Kevin Sinfield gets Royal approval on latest day of his challenge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kevin Sinfield was branded “incredible” by Prince William as the former rugby league star went past the £1million mark in his latest fundraising effort.

Sinfield ran from Carnoustie to Dundee on Saturday, completing the penultimate leg of his seven ultramarathons in seven days challenge as he raises money for motor neurone disease (MND) charities.

The 7 in 7: Together challenge is Sinfield’s latest event to support the MND community following former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow being diagnosed with the disease in 2019. He died in June 2024.

Sinfield is set to finish on Sunday at the Rhinos’ AMT Headingley Stadium, combining with the Leeds Santa Dash, and he received warm words of support from William on social media in advance.

William wrote: “Kevin, huge congratulations on nearing the finish of your incredible 7 in 7 challenge!

“Your commitment to Rob and everyone affected by MND is truly inspiring.

“Thank you for shining a light on the need for research and support, and for the hope and example you bring. Look after those knees! W

Sinfield, who is running alongside Chris Stephenson and David Spencer, has already raised more than £10m towards research into MND and support for families affected by it.

He had set a target of £777,777 for his latest venture – with the goal and the name of the challenge a nod to Burrow’s old shirt number of seven – but the MND Association announced they have exceeded £1m.

“Absolutely unreal,” the charity wrote on its social channels. “Kev, Chris, Dave and the team have just hit £1million raised for MND charities during their 7IN7: Together fundraising challenge.

“To everyone who has supported them, cheered them on, donated, shared social media posts and helped raise this amazing amount of money and awareness for the fight against motor neurone disease: thank you.”