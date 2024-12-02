Kevin Sinfield’s latest MND fundraiser surpasses £300k

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kevin Sinfield’s latest fundraising challenge soared past the £300,000 barrier as the public continued to back his bid to help those living with Motor Neurone Disease.

Sinfield completed the second day of his quest to run seven ultra-marathons in as many days, heading out from Gloucester’s Kingsholm Stadium in the morning and reaching Bristol City’s Ashton Gate.

Arriving on the Championship club’s pitch, Sinfield told a gathering crowd: “It’s been a long old day, I think we’ve run about 68 or 69 kilometres but the weather has been beautiful for us considering it’s December.

“Thanks for coming out and supporting us, we’ve had wonderful support over the last two days.”

Sinfield was cheered off on the latest leg of his ‘Running Home for Christmas’ project by former Gloucester and England rugby union player Ed Slater, who was diagnosed with MND in 2022.

And he was welcomed at Ashton Gate by former Gloucestershire and England cricketer David ‘Syd’ Lawrence, now president of the county, who was diagnosed with the condition earlier this year.

Sinfield will head to Northern Ireland on Tuesday for a route around Belfast which is scheduled to finish at the city’s Windsor Park Stadium in the early afternoon.

Having already raised over £10million for four previous marathon feats, Sinfield is aiming to run more than 230 miles in seven days across all four parts of the United Kingdom.

It is his first fundraising quest since his friend and former Leeds team-mate Rob Burrow died at the age of 41 in June.