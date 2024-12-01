Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kevin Sinfield was granted Royal approval as he set off on his latest epic mission to raise funds to combat Motor Neurone Disease on Sunday with the Running Home for Christmas challenge.

Having already raised over £10m for four previous marathon feats, Sinfield is aiming to run more than 230 miles in seven days across all four parts of the United Kingdom.

It is his first fundraising quest since his friend and former Leeds team-mate Rob Burrow passed away at the age of 41 in June.

open image in gallery Kevin Sinfield set out on his latest fundraising quest on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

“I think it’s important we’re doing justice,” Sinfield said on BBC Breakfast. “I want to represent the Burrow family the best we can but also the MND family.

“They keep surprising us with some of the things they tell us and, through that, we get energy and want to push on even more.

“The response has been great over the last few years and the cities are actually inviting us there now.”

In a message on social media, the Prince of Wales told Sinfield: “What you and Rob have achieved has been incredible and it’s a very fitting tribute to his legacy, what you’re achieving again this week.

“I’m sure you’ll be running with him in your mind the whole way round.”

open image in gallery Kevin Sinfield was joined on the start-line by former Everton star Peter Reid (left) and ex-Liverpool winger John Barnes (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

Sinfield was greeted by Merseyside football heroes Peter Reid and John Barnes before starting his first leg in the company of thousands of Father Christmases in the city’s annual Santa Dash.

After finishing the first leg in Wrexham, Sinfield will embark on a gruelling route from Gloucester to Hull on Monday.

open image in gallery Kevin Sinfield (third right) with Peter Reid (left), John Barnes (second left), Liverpool FC Ladies Gemma Bonner, with his two support runners, before he starts his latest fundraising challenge ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

Sinfield’s seven-day ultra run

Liverpool to Wrexham - 1 December

Gloucester to Bristol - 2 December

Belfast - 3 December

Glasgow - 4 December

Beverley to Hull - 5 December

Northampton to Leicester - 6 December

Old Trafford to Saddleworth - 7 December