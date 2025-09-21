Keely Hodgkinson says 800m World bronze ‘incredible’ after injury-plagued year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keely Hodgkinson said she will find peace with her bronze medal after surviving a “s**tshow” of a year to finish third in the 800m final on the last night of the World Championships in Tokyo.

The 23-year-old was hoping to add a maiden world title to the Olympic gold she won in Paris last summer, but was pipped to the line by training mate Georgia Hunter Bell, who dipped to claim silver by one one hundredth of a second in 1:54.90.

Hodgkinson battled back from a 376-day injury layoff to set a world-lead in Silesia in mid-August, but the heats, semi-final and final in Tokyo were just her third, fourth and fifth races of the year all season.

“It’s been a s**t show. I mean an an absolute s**t show,” admitted Hodgkinson, when reminded of her long spell on the sidelines.

“I think when you look at some of the greats in all sports there’s years where they haven’t done as well, they’ve missed podiums, they’ve missed a complete year, they’ve missed the championships, and somehow I’ve managed to stay on that trajectory, which I think is incredible.

“At the end of my career, I think people remember what you’ve won, not what you’ve lost, and this will just go down as part of my journey, I think, and on reflection I’ll be quite happy.”

Hodgkinson’s time was still her third-fastest ever at 800m, while Hunter Bell set a new personal best.

The British duo were in gold and silver medal position – led by Hodgkinson – on the home straight until Kenyan Lilian Odira surged past them both to take gold in a championship record 1:54.62, leaving the British runners to battle each other for second.

Hodgkinson and Hunter-Bell had to wait before screens inside the stadium showed the latter had snatched second by the finest of margins.

Hodgkinson re-aggravated a knee injury following her triumph in Paris, then, just as she was supposed to headline her own event in February – the inaugural Keely Klassic in Birmingham – had to pull out with a torn hamstring.

She was preparing to make her season debut at the Stockholm Diamond League in mid-June but injured the other hamstring – having previously never hurt either – an issue her body strongly signalled to her in the form of back pain whilst in the car to Windsor Castle for her MBE ceremony in May.

Missing the London Diamond League – and a chance to celebrate her Olympic triumph in front of fans at home – was the biggest heartbreak of all, before she ran a world-leading one minute, 54.74 seconds in Poland, and answered more questions about her endurance four days later when she set a meeting record 1:55.69 under difficult conditions in Lausanne.

But she still arrived in Japan with just the Silesia and Lausanne Diamond Leagues under her belt.

“I definitely do feel a little bit under-ran,” she said after Sunday’s final. “I’m not someone that needs loads of races, but two probably isn’t enough, especially after so long.

“I felt really bad in the semis, my stomach was playing up a little bit, but I did my best to turn that around. I think I did a really good job.”

Hodgkinson said she would reflect on the race, but added: “Look at my legs in the last five metres. I gave it everything. There wasn’t really much more I could do.”