The sporting year in pictures

Olympic golds, league titles and emotional farewells provided some of 2024’s defining images.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 12 December 2024 01:00 EST
Team GB’s Keely Hodgkinson was one of the stars of Paris 2024 after winning 800 metres gold (Peter Byrne/PA)
Team GB’s Keely Hodgkinson was one of the stars of Paris 2024 after winning 800 metres gold (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Another eventful year in sport saw Manchester City crowned Premier League champions while Emma Hayes signed off in style as Chelsea boss with a fifth successive Women’s Super League title.

England finished as runners-up at the European Championship and Team GB earned 65 medals at this summer’s Olympics in Paris.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from this year’s sporting action.

