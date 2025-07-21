Josh Taylor retires from boxing due to eye injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former undisputed world champion Josh Taylor has announced his retirement from boxing due to an eye injury.

Taylor underwent eye surgery last year and has been advised by specialists that to continue could endanger his eyesight.

The 34-year-old will go down in history as one of Scotland’s greatest boxers, having won and then unified the world light-welterweight titles.

Taylor said in a statement: “As has been publicised before, I’ve had a recurring issue with my eye that unfortunately means I now have to call time on my career or risk losing my eyesight.

“While the fighter in me always wants to box on, I know I have to listen to the medical professionals and save me from myself.

“It is certainly not the way I wanted to bow out but I have to listen to the doctors and those around me.”

Taylor, from Prestonpans, turned professional one year after winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014.

He claimed the IBF version of the world light-welterweight title with a points win over Ivan Baranchyk in Glasgow in May 2019, and added the WBA ‘super’ title by beating Regis Prograis in his next bout.

Taylor went on to beat previously undefeated Jose Ramirez to become the undisputed champion in Las Vegas in May 2021.

Taylor suffered his first defeat to Teofimo Lopez in New York in June 2023 and was also beaten in a rematch by British rival Jack Catterall in his following bout.

After undergoing surgery, Taylor returned for a bout against Ekow Essuman in Glasgow in May this year, but suffered his third consecutive defeat.