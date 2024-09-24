Jump to content

Buffalo Bills bulldoze Jacksonville Jaguars to continue perfect start

Josh Allen threw for four first-half touchdowns as the Bills won 47-10 to move to 3-0.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 23 September 2024 23:37
Buffalo Bills defensive end Casey Toohill recovers a fumble by Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones. (Adrian Kraus/AP)
Buffalo Bills defensive end Casey Toohill recovers a fumble by Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones. (Adrian Kraus/AP) (AP)

The Buffalo Bills coasted past the Jacksonville Jaguars to continue their undefeated start to the NFL season.

The AFC East champions are off to their first 3-0 start since 2020 after winning 47-10 on Monday night.

The Bills scored on all five of their early possessions, opening up a 34-3 lead by half-time before cruising to victory.

Quarterback Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes in the first half to Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Ty Johnson and Dalton Kincaid as he threw for 263 yards.

The Washington Commanders won 38-33 at the Cincinnati Bengals with a record-breaking performance by rookie Jayden Daniels.

The quarterback threw for two touchdowns and made 21 of 23 pass attempts for 254 yards, ending the night with a completion rate of 91.3% – the highest of any NFL rookie.

The first half saw Washington rushing touchdowns from Austin Ekeler, Daniels and Brian Robinson Jr.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for three touchdowns and 324 yards, but was always playing catch-up as they lost their third straight game to start the season

