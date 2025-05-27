Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dave Allen took all the headlines on Saturday night thanks to his impressive fifth-round stoppage of Johnny Fisher, the veteran’s experience proving too much for his younger opponent.

Most of the evening’s intrigue hinged on the main event, which saw two British heavyweights scrapping it out for the WBA intercontinental title .

Allen, now 24-7-2 (19), avenged his controversial loss to Fisher, now 13-1 (11), in Riyadh at the end of 2024, leaving fans and pundits wondering what is next for the White Rhino – and his vanquished opponent.

Whilst the Copper Box was primarily filled by punters interested in the main event, there was plenty of boxing action in east London. Here we have a round-up of all the action on the undercard, surmising seven fights.

Fisher-Allen 2 preliminary fights see prospects improve their records

The preliminary fights before the main card set the tone at the Copper Box.

Emmanuel Buttigieg improved his unbeaten start to professional boxing with a third-round stoppage over Serbian Novak Radulovic, extending his record to 9-0 (3).

The British middleweight knocked down his opponent in the second, before the referee intervened in the third.

Fellow unbeaten prospect Taylor Bevan was in similarly good form, securing a second-round TKO over Juan Cruz Cacheiro.

Super middleweight Bevan picked off his opponent in the first round, before unleashing a volley of unanswered punches that saw the referee step in.

Commonwealth games silver medallist Bevan improves to 4-0 (4), with all four of his fights ending in the first two rounds.

Shannon Ryan, now 9-1 (1), ended up on top of a bloody affair against Spaniard Fara El Bousairi. El Bousairi claimed that a huge cut on the right side of her face stemmed from an elbow of Ryan’s; despite all the blood, the fight went the distance as Ryan ended up winner on points.

The fourth fight of the evening also went the distance, with John Hedges, now 11-0 (3), earning the English cruiserweight title over Nathan Quarless, now 13-2 (0).

One of four Essex fighters on the card, Hedges was in complete control as he earned a unanimous decision victory over the Liverpool man.

Fisher-Allen 2 main card filled with knockouts

Fellow Essex native Jimmy Sains, now 10-0 (9), earned the BBBofC southern area belt at middleweight in similar fashion, dominating his bout against Gideon Onyenani, now 7-5 (0), for a unanimous decision win in the first bout of the main card.

Although defeated, Onyenani will take heart from being the first fighter to go the distance with Sains.

The rest of the evening was filled with knockouts. Despite some good signs from challenger Gerome Warburton, now 15-2-2 (2), in the opening round, Commonwealth middleweight Kieron Conway, now 23-3-1 (7), quickly proved too much for the Welshman.

A final blitz in the fourth round was enough for the contest to be stopped early, with Conway adding the British middleweight title to his Commonwealth strap.

The chief support act also delivered, with George Liddard, now 12-0 (7), flying out the gates against Aaron Sutton, now 19-2 (3).

Liddard had his Bristolian opponent down in the first and second rounds, but Sutton somehow survived the onslaught when it looked like he was overwhelmed.

However, it proved to be Sutton only prolonging the inevitable, with another flurry from Liddard getting the stoppage in the fifth round.

