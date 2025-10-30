Joe Calzaghe expects more caution in Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn rematch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former undisputed super-middleweight world champion Joe Calzaghe feels there will be more caution from both fighters when Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn clash again in their grudge rematch.

Eubank Jr won a ferocious first contest during April by unanimous decision, with the fight, set at the 160lb middleweight limit, having rekindled memories of the fierce rivalry between their dads three decades earlier.

Benn, though, had rocked his naturally bigger opponent with an early flurry before fading in the latter stages of his first professional defeat.

There appears to be little sign of the relationship thawing between the rival camps as they prepare to face off for a second time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 15.

Welshman Calzaghe – who in October 1997 defeated Chris Eubank Sr by unanimous decision following 12 brutal rounds to claim the vacant WBO super-middleweight title – believes the rematch could again go the distance.

“They both are probably going to learn from the first fight, especially with Benn, because he needs to probably pace himself a little bit more,” Calzaghe told the PA news agency.

“He buzzed Eubank early, didn’t he? I think he tried to take him out and he sort of tired down the stretch.

“He (Benn) is a lot bigger now than he was when he was at his natural weight, but then where do you sort of make the adjustment?

“If you are not as explosive this time early on, are you going to catch Eubank again and try to knock him out? Or are you going to try to box?

“There are a lot of question marks – will Eubank be a bit more cautious as well, knowing that he (Benn) can hurt him if he catches him? So I think there will be a bit more caution in this fight.”

During a press conference last month, Eubank Jr, 36, accused Benn’s team of “sabotage” in the wake of his victory – after which he spent two days in hospital because of severe dehydration.

Calzaghe feels Eubank Jr will also not want to allow Benn, 29, another fast start when they eventually settle things back in the ring.

“I am not sure if he had the respect for Benn’s power,” said 53-year-old Calzaghe, who held the WBO super-middleweight title for more almost 11 years and retired with a perfect 46–0 record in 2009.

“Because if I fight a lot smaller guy, you think ‘what can he do? You are so small, how are you going to hurt me?’ But he (Benn) did buzz him (Eubank) and you are going to be aware of that.

“I would imagine he (Eubank) will be keeping him at the end that jab because Benn will be more dangerous in the early rounds.

“But I would be surprised if it is explosive early on. It is a catch 22 really, so I think it will be more cautious and that is fine.”

:: Joe Calzaghe was speaking ahead of his exclusive appearance at The Hippodrome Casino for Eubank Jr vs Benn 2 on November 15.