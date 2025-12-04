Jayson Shaw makes obscene gesture at Mosconi Cup fan as tempers flare

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tempers flared at the Mosconi Cup, pool’s equivalent of the Ryder Cup, with Team Europe’s Jayson Shaw making an obscene gesture towards a fan in the audience and confronting them.

Shaw captained Europe to an 11-6 victory in last year’s edition and was also in fine form on Wednesday as his side powered to a 4-0 lead on the opening night at London’s Alexandra Palace.

But the pool itself - conducted in a heavily partisan, Ryder Cup-style atmosphere - was overshadowed by the Scot confronting a fan in the stands during his match against Skyler Woodward.

Shaw made an obsence gesture and went on an expletive-laden rant in the direction of the fan, although it was unclear what provoked him.

He continued to speak to the spectator, pointing his cue in their direction, and pointed them out to staff members of Team USA, appearing to complain. It was unclear whether the spectator was removed.

USA captain Woodward looked amused by the incident, but it had no effect on the outcome, with Shaw winning the match 5-2 to give Europe a 3-0 lead.

Europe are aiming for a sixth title in a row having won 15 of 18 Mosconi Cups since 2007. Shaw, a seven-time champion, told Sky Sports before the start of the event: “I don't think they will stop the rot. The same five last year got beat convincingly so I think we know what to do.

“We play our game and get in front, they'll crumble. They do it all the time. We can see it in their faces - that's the difference between us and them!

“You'll be seeing me strutting my stuff and doing my thing. I'll be doing my Jayson Shaw thing. We'll win 11-6. I can't see them getting past six.

“We're here to win - they're here to get paid.”