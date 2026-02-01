Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jarrell Miller involved in bizarre incident as hairpiece comes off during fight

The moment happened towards the end of the second round of their clash at Madison Square Garden.

Jarrell Miller’s (left) hairpiece came off during a fight (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Jarrell Miller’s (left) hairpiece came off during a fight (Frank Franklin II/AP) (AP)

Jarrell Miller was involved in a bizarre incident during his fight with Kingsley Ibeh when his hairpiece came off.

The moment happened towards the end of the second round of their clash at Madison Square Garden when Ibeh landed a series of punches and Miller’s hairpiece started to come away from the front.

The American fighter finished the bout without it and went on to clinch victory by split decision.

Speaking about what had happened in his post-fight interview, Miller said: “I get to my mama’s house and I saw some shampoo bottles on the table. I shampooed, it was like ammonium bleach. I literally lost my hair like two days ago.

“So I called my manager (and said), ‘get me one of those manes’, and I slapped that on real quick.”

The bout was on the undercard of Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson’s WBO super-lightweight title fight, which Stevenson won by unanimous decision.

