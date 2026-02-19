Chess grandmaster Jan Timman nicknamed ‘the best of the West’ dies aged 74
Timman authored several chess books, including notable work on the Netherlands' sole world champion
Jan Timman, the revered Dutch chess grandmaster once dubbed "the best of the West" during an era of Soviet supremacy, has died at 74, the Dutch Chess Federation announced on Thursday.
A nine-time Dutch champion, Timman ascended to second place in the world rankings in 1982, trailing only the formidable Soviet great Anatoly Karpov.
In a statement, the International Chess Federation said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jan Timman (1951–2026), one of the greatest figures in Dutch and international chess.
“A World Championship contender and the strongest non-Soviet player of his generation, Timman was admired for his creative style, profound strategic understanding, and fighting spirit.
“Beyond his achievements at the board, he made a lasting impact as a respected author and longtime editor of New In Chess, enriching chess culture worldwide.
“Our heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends, and the entire chess community. His legacy will remain an enduring part of chess history.”
He secured numerous prestigious tournament victories throughout the 1980s.
His career pinnacle arrived in 1993 when he contested the final of the Candidates Tournament against Karpov for the world championship title.
This opportunity arose after defending champion Garry Kasparov's split from the World Chess Federation (FIDE). Timman ultimately lost the match by 12.5 to 8.5.
Following this defeat, his competitive career gradually receded, his last national championship triumph occurring in 1996.
In later life, Timman authored several chess books, including a notable work on the Netherlands' sole world champion, Max Euwe.
In a 2023 interview, Timman said he regretted never reaching the top spot in chess, but admitted he had never wanted to change his bohemian lifestyle for it.
"I would not choose chess as my profession these days," Timman told Dutch newspaper NRC.
"They just sit behind computers all day. It's not just traveling around and having a fun life, like I did. It was a hippie life, but with a purpose."
