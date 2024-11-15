Tennis ace Jamie Murray to receive honorary degree from University of Stirling

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tennis champion Jamie Murray, the brother of Andy Murray, is to receive an honorary degree from the University of Stirling next week.

A seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion, Davis Cup winner and former doubles world number one, he will be awarded an honorary doctorate in recognition of his contribution to Scottish and UK tennis.

Jamie Murray grew up close to the university, in the town of Dunblane, where he was coached by his mother, Judy.

Judy and Andy Murray are both honorary graduates of the University of Stirling, having previously picked up their degrees a year apart in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

We are proud to welcome three distinguished honorary graduates to our alumni community Professor Sir Gerry McCormac, University of Stirling

The Scottish National Tennis Centre, where Jamie and Andy both trained, is set to be transformed to serve as the graduation hall for the winter ceremonies on November 21 and 22.

Other notable figures set to receive honorary degrees next week include Margot Wallstrom, a former minister for foreign affairs and former acting deputy prime minister of Sweden.

She is a women’s rights advocate who made history in 2014 as the world’s first foreign minister to adopt a feminist foreign policy.

Retail and wholesale veteran Stanley Morrice, an entrepreneur from Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, is also set to receive an honorary degree next week.

Professor Sir Gerry McCormac, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Stirling, said: “Graduation is always a special occasion for the university – a time to celebrate with our graduates and their families and friends, and an opportunity to recognise the hard work and academic achievements of our students.

“We are proud to welcome three distinguished honorary graduates to our alumni community. Jamie, Margot and Stanley have each made a lasting impact on their sectors, and society. As such, they are excellent role models for our graduating students.”