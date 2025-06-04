Jaime Munguía promises ‘clarity’ on failed drugs test, but hints at inadvertent use

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former world champion Jaime Munguía has released a second statement after his failed VADA test following his points decision over Bruno Surace.

Munguía has intimated in the last twenty-four hours that the exogenous testosterone in his system was due to contamination and reiterated that he had been tested more than 100 times in his career without an adverse finding. Last week, VADA said that Munguía had tested positive for elevated testosterone following his rematch with Surace.

A few days after the adverse test result was announced, Munguía asked for his second sample to be tested. Those results are not yet known.

Now, Munguía’s team have released a statement promising ‘additional clarity’ in response to what it calls ‘speculation and misinformation’.

However, the Instagram-released statement does little but muddy the waters.

Munguía’s team said in its statement: “The test in question was one of multiple tests conducted during training camp – all others came back clean. The positive A-sample result was unexpected and deeply concerning to us. Exogenous testosterone – like many banned substances – can enter the body in several ways, not solely through intentional use. At this moment, we do not yet know what caused the result.”

The team added: “We are rigorously reviewing every product Jaime has used, including supplements, pharmaceuticals, treatments, and anything else that could be relevant. This is a meticulous process, and we are committed to uncovering how this substance may have entered his system.”

There was an attempt through the statement, too, to assuage speculation that Eddy Reynoso, Munguía’s coach, had any part in Munguía’s nutrition. The team asked for speculation to cease until the results of the second test were revealed. It was also said by Munguía’s team that they had not yet been informed about the exact levels of testosterone in the first sample.

The statement reads: “While we wait, we urge the public and the media to avoid drawing premature conclusions based on incomplete information. One thing we know for certain: Jaime is not a cheater. He did not knowingly or intentionally take anything that would violate anti-doping regulations. To suggest otherwise is not only inaccurate, but deeply unfair to a fighter who has always operated with professionalism, integrity, and respect for the sport.”

It adds: “He has been a consistent advocate for clean boxing and has personally insisted on VADA testing throughout his career because he understands that in a contact sport, the use of performance-enhancing drugs can have serious, even dangerous, consequences.”