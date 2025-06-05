The Best Cruiserweights in the World Today

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This weekend will see Australia’s Jai Opetaia defend his IBF world cruiserweight championship against Italian Claudio Squeo, 17-0 (9), at the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Broadbeach, Australia (the fight is to be shown exclusively on DAZN).

While Opetaia holds the IBF title and comes in after a slew of impressive victories over Mairis Briedis (twice), Jordan Thompson, Ellis Zorro, Jack Massey, and David Nyika, he is but one of a host of impressive cruiserweights hovering at world level.

Gilberto Ramirez, 47-1-0 (30)

open image in gallery Gilberto Ramirez ( Getty Images )

Ramirez, who is listed by BoxRec as the best cruiserweight in the world, actually won his first title down at super-middleweight when the tall man, seemingly impossibly thin, outpointed German-Armenian Arthur Abraham over twelve rounds in Las Vegas. That fight in 2016 was for the WBO super-middleweight crown, which Ramirez then successfully defended against Maksym Bursak, Jesse Hart (twice), Habib Ahmed, and Roamer Alexis Angulo.

Despite the run of big names and being handsome, Ramirez has still not become a superstar on the level of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (does anyone know why a fight between the pair has not been made?). Instead, he picked up the WBO cruiserweight championship last November, handily outpointing Chris Billam-Smith over twelve rounds in Riyadh.

Next up for Ramirez is what could be a tough fight in California against the Cuban Yuniel Dorticos, 27-2-0 (25), on 28 June (in a card that will also be shown on DAZN).

Chris Billam-Smith, 21-2-0 (13)

open image in gallery Chris Billam-Smith ( Getty Images )

After Ramirez and Opetaia sits Chris Billam-Smith, who returned in April following his lost to Ramirez. At the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, on the undercard of Eubank Jr-Benn, Billam-Smith won a comfortable twelve-round decision over Brandon Glanton.

Billam-Smith, who headlined Selhurt Park Football Ground for his fight against Richard Riakporhe a year ago, is bubbling under for another run at championship level. Still young, with only 23 professional fights on his record, there is no reason to think Billam-Smith is no longer at his peak.

In fact, he may just be getting started.

Michal Cieslak, 27-2 (21)

open image in gallery Londoner Lawrence Okolie (right) achieved a unanimous-decision win against Michal Cieslak at the O2 ( Getty Images )

Poland’s Cieslak might have flown a little under the radar, but he has a big, winnable fight at the end of the month when he travels to Montreal, Canada, to face Jean Pascal.

Pascal, 37-7-1 (21), may be a big name, but he is considerably older at 42 and tends to blow hot and cold. The former policeman won his last fight, against Terry Osias in Montreal, but lost widely to Germany’s Michael Eifert, 13-1-0 (5) in 2023. In fact, one has to go back nearly six years to Pascal’s last great victory, which was over Badou Jack in Atlanta in 2019.

Pascal also has plenty of wear-and-tear. His fight with Carl Froch, a minor classic, took place in 2008, and he has shared the ring since with Bernard Hopkins (twice), Chad Dawson, Lucian Bute, Sergey Kovalev (also twice), Yuniesky Gonzalez, Eleider Alvarez, Dmitrii Bivol, and Marcus Browne.

There has been a clear sense in recent years of Pascal’s career winding down. It may be that Cieslak, who has lost only to Lawrence Okolie and Ilunga Makabu, might be that final piece that finishes the Pascal jigsaw.

Badou Jack, 29-3-3 (17)

open image in gallery Badou Jack (left) and Norair Mikaeljan ( Getty Images )

He may be tied up with an ordered rematch against Norair Mikaelian, but Jack would also seem to be circling the end of his career, much like old opponent Jean Pascal. At 41 years old, the Stockholm-born fighter won the WBC cruiserweight title against Mikaelian in May, but a controversy stoked by his management has led to an ordered rematch.

Should Jack come through this one – and he should, given Mikaelian is not a great cruiserweight - there is every chance that he could aim for one last big fight in the division before retirement.

Chris Billam-Smith, anyone?

Honourable Mentions

There are a few old timers still hanging around the division who are always able to put on a good show.

· From Poland, we have Mateusz Masternak and Krzysztof Wlodarczyk. Masternak, 49-6 (32), may be best known for losing to Tony Bellew and Chris Billam-Smith, but he was competitive in the first and seemed to push Billam-Smith into difficulty in the second. At 38 years old and as tough as teakwood, it is not beyond possibility that we see Masternak make up the b-side in one last burst of sunlight.

· That Wlodarczyk, 66-4-1 (45), is still hanging in the division at the age of 43 is something of a testament to his resilience. While Wlodarcyzk has not fought anyone of note since 2017, when he was stopped in three rounds by Murat Gassiev for the IBF title, he still holds a victory over Norair Mikaelian. However, he has fought exclusively in Poland since the Gassiev fight, so it looks more like he is happy to wring some money out of his name for local crowds rather than step out of his comfort zone.

· Not quite an old timer, but the Cuban-Irish Mike Perez, 30-3-1 (21), is about to hit 40 and, despite fighting at Portman Road this weekend (on the undercard of Wardley-Huni), his career has been so far that of an underachiever, given his extensive amateur experience. But Perez remains a dangerman in the division.

