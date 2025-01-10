London to stage NFL home games for the Jets, Browns and Jaguars in 2025 season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

London will stage home games for the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2025 NFL regular season.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host home games for the Jets and the Browns, while the Jaguars will visit Wembley Stadium on their 14th trip to London as part of the franchise’s multi-year commitment to the UK.

“We look forward to welcoming the Jets, Browns and Jaguars to London as part of the 2025 NFL International Games,” said NFL UK & Ireland general manager Henry Hodgson.

“This season will see us surpass 40 regular season games in the capital, a testament to the role the UK has played in growing the game globally.

“The London games are a continued catalyst for year-round fan engagement and we are focused on serving our 15 million fans, reaching new communities and driving growth in flag football participation, which now sees over 100,000 young people play the game.”

The Jets head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – the only purpose-built NFL arena outside the US – for the third time in five seasons.

Jets president Hymie Elhai said: “It is another great opportunity for our organisation to build upon our brand and fandom in the UK, which we have enjoyed cultivating the last few years.

“The success of the NFL’s international games speaks directly to the sport’s increasing global reach, and we are proud to continue as ambassadors of the game.”

Jaguars owner Shad Khan said: “The game is the pinnacle of the amazing work we do every day at a grassroots level and I’m proud that our JagTag flag football program reached over 100,000 young people in 2024, helping to grow the sport of American football outside the US.”

Opponents for each team, dates and kick-off times will be announced when the full 2025 schedule is published in the spring.

The NFL will also play regular season matches at the Bernabeu in Madrid and the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, with other international games and locations to be announced in the coming weeks.