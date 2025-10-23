Olympic Committee recommends no sporting events in Indonesia after Israel ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Indonesia is facing severe sporting sanctions after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced it would recommend against the nation hosting any international events. This decision follows Indonesia's move to bar Israeli athletes from the recent gymnastics world championships in Jakarta.

The governing body also confirmed it would cease all discussions with Indonesia regarding future Olympic Games. An Indonesian government official had earlier this month declared that Israeli competitors, including 2020 Olympic gold medallist Artem Dolgopyat, would be denied visas for the championships, which began on 19 October.

“These actions deprive athletes of their right to compete peacefully and prevent the Olympic movement from showing the power of sport,” the IOC executive board said in a statement.

Indonesia is the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation and has long been a staunch supporter of Palestinians. The scheduled participation of Israeli athletes had sparked intense opposition within the country.

The IOC executive board met remotely this week to discuss the situation in Indonesia and also the “recurrent global issue regarding athletes’ access to international competitions.”

open image in gallery A security guard walks past a pommel horse at the venue prepared for the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) World Gymnastics Israel ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The IOC said “all eligible athletes, teams and sports officials must be able to take part in international sports competitions and events without any form of discrimination by the host country.” It added that the fundamental principles that govern the Olympic movement include “non-discrimination, autonomy and political neutrality.”

It said it was ceasing dialogue with Indonesia over hosting the Olympic Games, Youth Olympic Games, Olympic events and conferences until the government gave “adequate guarantees” that all participants would be granted access to the country regardless of nationality.

In addition, it said it would recommend international federations do not stage tournaments, events or meetings in Indonesia until those guarantees were given.

The Indonesian Olympic committee has been invited to IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland to discuss the issue.