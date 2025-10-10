Key battles ahead of Grand Final between Hull KR and Wigan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Very little seems to separate Hull KR and Wigan as they prepare to face off in their second consecutive Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

By far the two standout teams at the end of the regular campaign, the fortunes of both sides hinge on a mixture of individual brilliance and collective responsibility that saw them lead the way throughout the season.

Here, the PA news agency highlights three specific areas in which the 2025 Grand Final could be won and lost:

Full-back: Arthur Mourgue v Jai Field

Field has been integral to Wigan’s return to the top of the domestic pile since his arrival in the UK in 2021, and as a dazzling current campaign has proven, the 28-year-old – who finished second in the try-scoring charts with 24 to his name – is showing no signs of losing his scything pace or dazzling ball skills. Mourgue’s more low-key contribution to Rovers’ success is based on his expansive kick returns, his speed and willingness to forge forward, and a solid kicking game that could prove crucial in another low-scoring Old Trafford encounter.

Halves: Mikey Lewis v Bevan French

It is no surprise that French’s return to the Wigan side after injury coincided with their late-season surge, and the Australian’s ability to make something out of nothing is one of the key reasons why his side consistently come out on top in big games. Yet Lewis is equally integral to his own side’s fortunes, his tireless, all-action approach, allied with an intelligent kicking game, making him the man Rovers rely on most to summon those moments of magic. Whomever of French or Lewis have the biggest impact on Saturday night is likely to finish on the winning side.

Hooker: Jez Litten v Brad O’Neill

An intriguing clash of number nines pits Litten, who has made the position his own at Rovers this season, against Wigan’s home-grown O’Neill, in a battle that could evolve into a straight shoot-out for the starting jersey in the upcoming Ashes series. The ultra-consistent and attack-minded Litten has arguably been Rovers’ standout performer in a breakthrough campaign, while O’Neill is one of the most defensively competent hookers in the business. They may garner fewer headlines than their flashier team-mates, but this is another key area in which the final might be won and lost.