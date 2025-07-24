American wrestling star Hulk Hogan dies aged 71

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

American wrestling star Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, was a leading figure in wrestling during the 1980s and won six WWE Championships.

He faced names including Andre the Giant and Randy Savage and enjoyed a career in the media, featuring in films and television shows.

Clearwater police department said officers and fire crews responded to a “medical related call” shortly before 10am on Thursday.

The WWE star was found “experiencing a serious medical-related issue” in a house on Eldorado Avenue, Florida, and he was taken to Morton Plant Hospital.

Hogan died at 11.17am in hospital and there are “no signs of foul play or suspicious activity”, Major Nate Burnside said.

His death was confirmed by the WWE, who posted a statement on X saying: “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.

“One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.

“WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

Hogan headlined the first Wrestlemania in 1985 and faced The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson, during the event in 2002. His last WWE match was against Randy Orton at SummerSlam in 2006.

Hogan’s friend and fellow former professional wrestler, Ric Flair, wrote on X: “I am absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of my close friend @HulkHogan! Hulk has been by my side since we started in the wrestling business.

“An incredible athlete, talent, friend, and father!”

Hulkamania was coined in the mid-1980s, as he pushed professional wrestling into the mainstream.

He was known for his large muscles, with arms he called his 24-inch pythons, along with his bright blond hair and handlebar moustache.

Major Burnside said: “Our personnel is providing the family with the necessary resources. I’m strongly encouraging everyone to keep the family in their thoughts and respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Police are “conducting a death investigation, which is standard in these types of cases”, he added.