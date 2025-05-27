Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Promoter Eddie Hearn has intimated that super-middleweight Taylor Bevan will return in July on a card to be held in Bournemouth.

Bevan, 4-0 (4), will fight on as-yet-unannounced opponent. This weekend, he beat Juan Cruz Cacheiro, 7-5 (3), at the Copper Box Arena in London. Now, Hearn has said that Bevan will return on the Queensberry Boxing card, notable since Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and Queensberry Promotions have traditionally been rivals.

Hearn told BBC Sport: “He’s looking really good. People said, ‘At what point do you get excited about Taylor Bevan?’ I said, ‘About a year ago.’ The support is unbelievable, the shot selection, the performances. He said he wasn’t happy about his performance tonight. And I said, ‘Why!?’”

Catch all the latest boxing action on DAZN

It is understood that the July card will be held at the Bournemouth International Centre. Hearn said that he had been talking with Queensberry Promotions about including Bevan on that card, with an announcement to be made this week.

The main event on Bournemouth event will be between Ryan Garner, 17-0 (8), and Reece Belotti, 20-5 (15). Garner last fought at the same venue in March, when he outpointed Salvador Jimenez over twelve rounds. Bellotti, meanwhile, last fought in February when he stopped Michael Gomez Jr in ten rounds at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester.

Back to this weekend, and Bevan, who won by stoppage in the second round, also told BBC Sport that he had not been happy with his performance.

He said: “I thought that one would be the test and take me a few more rounds. I was looking to break him down over the six rounds, then get him out towards the end of the fight. The ref jumped in in the second round and it was a bit of an early stoppage, but I’ll watch it back and assess that.”

He added: “It’s not frustration with the ref, but with my own performance. I took a few more shots than I wanted. My own performance, I don’t know how early it was because I haven’t watched it back yet. But I would have liked for it to go on a little longer, so I could have improved how I was boxing.”

Hearn, however, said that he had no issues with Bevan’s win, saying that he had beaten a tough opponent who had recently gone the distance with a tough Argentinian who had last fought in the UK in March, losing a points decision to fellow unbeaten prospect Aaron Bowen, 4-0 (3).

Hearn said: “[Cacheiro] beat [Durval Elias] Palacio, who just had a won with [Imam] Khataev. He’s a tough, tough man. I thought the stoppage was a bit early, but it was only going one way. It just looks really, really good. I almost want to fast-forward the career of Taylor Bevan, but you have to give him the learning experience of going through six, eight, ten rounds. I really want him to be there now, because I think he’s good enough. I’m looking forward to the future.”

Watch the very best boxing with a DAZN subscription

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more.

An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight. There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month.

A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts.

For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up click here.