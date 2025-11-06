Harry Newman and Joe Burgess included in England squad for final Ashes Test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Newman and Joe Burgess have been added to Shaun Wane’s 19-man squad for Saturday’s third and final rugby league Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley.

The inclusion of Newman means three Leeds players have the chance to represent their country at their home ground, with Kallum Watkins and Mikolaj Oledzki keeping their places from last week’s loss at Everton.

Newman replaces Wigan centre Wardle, while Hull KR winger Joe Burgess comes in for Dom Young, who sustained a broken foot in the defeat at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Despite the Headingley clash having effectively been rendered a dead rubber, England head coach Shaun Wane is determined to avoid a repeat of 3-0 whitewash suffered by England – then Great Britain – in the previous Test series in 2003.

Wane said: “Of course we are disappointed not to be going into this final game with the opportunity to win the Ashes, but the goal now is to come away from the series with a victory.

“We did a lot of good things last week but ultimately, we need to be even better if we want to get a win this weekend.

“It will be great to see Joe Burgess and Harry Newman in action this weekend. Joe has had a great season with Hull KR and Harry has been a consistent performer for me in an England jersey.

“I’ve no doubt the England supporters will get behind us once more as they have in previous seasons at Headingley – and hopefully we can give them something to celebrate come Saturday evening.”